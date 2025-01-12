LE7EL Price (L7L)
The live price of LE7EL (L7L) today is 0.00427336 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 799.91K USD. L7L to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LE7EL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 714.25 USD
- LE7EL price change within the day is -2.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 187.10M USD
Get real-time price updates of the L7L to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of LE7EL to USD was $ -0.000129547933945908.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LE7EL to USD was $ -0.0006576786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LE7EL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LE7EL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000129547933945908
|-2.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006576786
|-15.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LE7EL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-2.94%
-10.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LE7EL is a Web3 gaming infrastructure layer designed to power the next generation of games. Their goal is to enable seamless, engaging gaming experiences powered by decentralized technology, UX abstraction, and generative AI. - Play: Enjoy an interconnected universe of games with a smooth, Web2-like experience. Players can immerse themselves in unique games and worlds, with blockchain seamlessly integrated in the background to enhance security and digital property rights. - Own: LE7EL empowers players to truly own their in-game assets and avatars. With on-chain assets and a unified currency ($L7L), players can buy, sell, or trade across games, ensuring strong digital property rights and sustainable revenue models. - Create: Generative AI tools and decentralized infrastructure make it faster and more efficient for creators to build their own worlds and games. Whether you’re a professional developer or an aspiring creator, LE7EL's tools and integrations are designed to simplify the creative process, allowing you to publish, monetize, and retain full control over your creations. $L7L Token The $L7L token is central to the network's economy, serving as a medium for payments, incentives, and governance, ensuring fair value distribution among all stakeholders: Players, Creators, Contributors, and Operators.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
