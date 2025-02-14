Lara Price (LARA)
The live price of Lara (LARA) today is 0.00234523 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lara Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 814.35 USD
- Lara price change within the day is +4.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LARA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LARA price information.
During today, the price change of Lara to USD was $ +0.00010073.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lara to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010073
|+4.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.11%
+4.49%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lara the native liquid staking protocol of the Taraxa chain. It allows users to stake tokens, delegate them to validators, and claim rewards, all automatically. Besides making staking a one-click, KYC-less process, it helps you earn more via its auto-compounding features while it gives the power to opt-in and out of it to the user anytime, all of this while helping your TARA tokens remain liquid in the form of stTARA and can be used across a range of DeFi applications. Besides liquid staking, Lara Protocol offers ERC20 token staking functionalities to Taraxa ecosystem tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LARA to AUD
A$0.0037054634
|1 LARA to GBP
￡0.0018527317
|1 LARA to EUR
€0.0022279685
|1 LARA to USD
$0.00234523
|1 LARA to MYR
RM0.0104128212
|1 LARA to TRY
₺0.0848738737
|1 LARA to JPY
¥0.3585387624
|1 LARA to RUB
₽0.209898085
|1 LARA to INR
₹0.2034956071
|1 LARA to IDR
Rp37.8262850269
|1 LARA to PHP
₱0.1356481032
|1 LARA to EGP
￡E.0.1187389949
|1 LARA to BRL
R$0.0135085248
|1 LARA to CAD
C$0.0033067743
|1 LARA to BDT
৳0.2853910387
|1 LARA to NGN
₦3.5319632846
|1 LARA to UAH
₴0.0979837094
|1 LARA to VES
Bs0.14305903
|1 LARA to PKR
Rs0.6554448804
|1 LARA to KZT
₸1.1732013075
|1 LARA to THB
฿0.0789873464
|1 LARA to TWD
NT$0.0765952118
|1 LARA to CHF
Fr0.002110707
|1 LARA to HKD
HK$0.0182458894
|1 LARA to MAD
.د.م0.0234288477