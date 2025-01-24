Lampapuy Price (LPP)
The live price of Lampapuy (LPP) today is 0.00003703 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.59K USD. LPP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lampapuy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 893.47 USD
- Lampapuy price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
During today, the price change of Lampapuy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lampapuy to USD was $ +0.0000092920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lampapuy to USD was $ +0.0000036343.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lampapuy to USD was $ -0.0007865653914918577.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000092920
|+25.09%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000036343
|+9.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0007865653914918577
|-95.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lampapuy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+0.31%
-5.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lampapuy - the First Community owned Project Lampapuy is the way to express humor, creativity, and social commentary through $LPP Mission: Lampapuy, on a mission to become the Solana community's beacon, is embarking on a grand journey to becoming the ONE and ONLY Solana Community Coin. Vision: We envision Lampapuy as a community project where we make $LPP a Utility and Governance Coin. We plan to either build new projects from scratch or acquire failed projects and relaunch them as part of the Lampapuy Ecosystem. This includes DEX, NFT Marketplace, Domain Name Service, Staking, Launchpad, Gaming, and more.
