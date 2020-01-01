โทเคโนมิกส์ LABEL AI (LBL)
ข้อมูล LABEL AI (LBL)
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism.
The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry.
The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา LABEL AI (LBL)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ LABEL AI (LBL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ LABEL AI (LBL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ LABEL AI (LBL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นLBL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น LBL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ LBL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น LBLกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน