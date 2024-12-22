Kyros Restaked SOL Price (KYSOL)
The live price of Kyros Restaked SOL (KYSOL) today is 210.99 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.31M USD. KYSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kyros Restaked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.76K USD
- Kyros Restaked SOL price change within the day is -6.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 67.84K USD
During today, the price change of Kyros Restaked SOL to USD was $ -13.5333686157505.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kyros Restaked SOL to USD was $ -60.7876326330.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kyros Restaked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kyros Restaked SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -13.5333686157505
|-6.02%
|30 Days
|$ -60.7876326330
|-28.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kyros Restaked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-6.02%
-16.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kyros will be one of the first vault managers on Jito (Re)staking. Our first vault introduces kySOL. With kySOL, you can earn Solana staking rewards, MEV rewards, and restaking rewards—all in one token. kySOL represents your deposit of JitoSOL in our VRT vault, which helps secure Node Consensus Networks (NCNs) and provides you with additional rewards. kySOL is the liquid restaking token enabling uncapped yield through their liquid restaking token kySOL, a yield-bearing asset on Solana, combining staking rewards, MEV rewards, and restaking rewards in a single token.
