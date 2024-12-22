KWAI Price (KWAI)
The live price of KWAI (KWAI) today is 0.05916 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.01M USD. KWAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KWAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.79K USD
- KWAI price change within the day is -2.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KWAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KWAI price information.
During today, the price change of KWAI to USD was $ -0.00181328348679749.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KWAI to USD was $ +0.0038017576.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KWAI to USD was $ +0.0065768586.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KWAI to USD was $ -0.00586985958882607.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00181328348679749
|-2.97%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0038017576
|+6.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0065768586
|+11.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00586985958882607
|-9.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of KWAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-2.97%
-14.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KWAI is a AI-powered chat-based smart assistant that help you manage crypto. As it is a well known fact that WEB3 in it’s current form and factor, is still not the most beginner nor user intuitive environment. The team was captivated by ChatGPT and how the AI is capable of providing human-like, logical responses to almost any prompts thrown at it. However, even with ChatGPT, there’s still a gaping vacancy when it comes to blockchain navigating guidance. KWAI, our very own AI-powered Smart Assistant, has been developed as a friendly helper to help user manage crypto effortlessly with just a chat prompt.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KWAI to AUD
A$0.0940644
|1 KWAI to GBP
￡0.0467364
|1 KWAI to EUR
€0.056202
|1 KWAI to USD
$0.05916
|1 KWAI to MYR
RM0.26622
|1 KWAI to TRY
₺2.0818404
|1 KWAI to JPY
¥9.2549904
|1 KWAI to RUB
₽6.0899304
|1 KWAI to INR
₹5.0250504
|1 KWAI to IDR
Rp954.1934148
|1 KWAI to PHP
₱3.4803828
|1 KWAI to EGP
￡E.3.0100608
|1 KWAI to BRL
R$0.3596928
|1 KWAI to CAD
C$0.0845988
|1 KWAI to BDT
৳7.0406316
|1 KWAI to NGN
₦91.4371044
|1 KWAI to UAH
₴2.4711132
|1 KWAI to VES
Bs3.01716
|1 KWAI to PKR
Rs16.4009268
|1 KWAI to KZT
₸30.9412716
|1 KWAI to THB
฿2.0179476
|1 KWAI to TWD
NT$1.9303908
|1 KWAI to CHF
Fr0.0526524
|1 KWAI to HKD
HK$0.4596732
|1 KWAI to MAD
.د.م0.5927832