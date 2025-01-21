KRYZA Exchange Price (KRX)
The live price of KRYZA Exchange (KRX) today is 0.0110224 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KRYZA Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 120.62 USD
- KRYZA Exchange price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KRX price information.
During today, the price change of KRYZA Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KRYZA Exchange to USD was $ -0.0001421316.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KRYZA Exchange to USD was $ +0.0075407181.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KRYZA Exchange to USD was $ +0.004483812649829157.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001421316
|-1.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0075407181
|+68.41%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004483812649829157
|+68.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of KRYZA Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KRX – The Token of KRYZA Exchange KRYZA Exchange – KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange. It is operating like the traditional cryptocurrencies of centralized exchanges. It holds the utility of using the platform with greater benefits than you would use with other coins or tokens. KRX is an ERC-20 standard token built on the Ethereum blockchain. You may notice the difference between KRN and KRX. When it comes to the difference of the blockchains, the decision was made to do this because KRYZA wanted to support and to connect the users of both blockchains. As KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange, being listed on it also costs KRX tokens, making this the main utility of the token. As we go forward in this process, transaction fees are also being paid in KRX so any user that is on our platform is making the use case of KRX greater with every transaction. KRX is also ready to be formed with freshly listed tokens as a trading pair. With this move, users are able to trade on a more advanced level, not just with stable or main coins but with KRX too. This is also boosting up the utility of KRX, making it obviously the main token on the platform. KRX is created for those who seek for a revolutionary project that consists of both a social platform and a cryptocurrency exchange with a number of exclusive utilities out there.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KRX to AUD
A$0.01763584
|1 KRX to GBP
￡0.008928144
|1 KRX to EUR
€0.010581504
|1 KRX to USD
$0.0110224
|1 KRX to MYR
RM0.049270128
|1 KRX to TRY
₺0.392617888
|1 KRX to JPY
¥1.717400144
|1 KRX to RUB
₽1.10113776
|1 KRX to INR
₹0.954098944
|1 KRX to IDR
Rp180.695053056
|1 KRX to PHP
₱0.6448104
|1 KRX to EGP
￡E.0.554316496
|1 KRX to BRL
R$0.066465072
|1 KRX to CAD
C$0.015872256
|1 KRX to BDT
৳1.343961232
|1 KRX to NGN
₦17.115472496
|1 KRX to UAH
₴0.465475952
|1 KRX to VES
Bs0.5952096
|1 KRX to PKR
Rs3.073706464
|1 KRX to KZT
₸5.8473832
|1 KRX to THB
฿0.37586384
|1 KRX to TWD
NT$0.360763152
|1 KRX to CHF
Fr0.010030384
|1 KRX to HKD
HK$0.085754272
|1 KRX to MAD
.د.م0.110444448