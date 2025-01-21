What is KRYZA Diamond (KRD)

KRYZA Diamond relies on a system of PoA consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. The KRYZA Diamond also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. KRD Exchange remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side. The KRYZA Diamond will be: EVM-compatible Invulnerable to 51% attack Supports all the existing Ethereum tooling along with faster finality and cheaper transaction fees. Super fast block time. Average block time : 3 seconds Extrem cheap gas fee Interoperable Comes with efficient native dual chain communication; Optimized for scaling high-performance dApps that require fast and smooth user experience. Distributed with on-chain governance As the native token, KRD will serve as both the gas of smart contract execution and tokens for staking.

KRYZA Diamond (KRD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website