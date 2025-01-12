As the first gateway to the blockchain game ecosystem, Krypton guides gamers into blockchain industry by eliminating entry barrier and providing complete infrastructure and truly entartaining games. Through the first innovative promotion system and public chain cooperation plan, Krypton quickly acquires traditional gamers and blockchain native users, providing integrated solutions for blockchain gaming industry. Since its launch in May 2018, Krypton has accumulated 1.4 million users. It has multiple apps, such as Kr Planet and Zilliqa Planet, etc. embeded with built-in wallet, NFT wallet, NFT trading platform and blockchain browser, including lock-up mining, voting and other basic features. Krypton has developed more than a dozen fun blockchain games such as SuperPlayer, Krypton Knight, Krypton Tycoon, Krypton Celebrity, Krypton Quiz, and Krypton Miner, etc.

Disclaimer

