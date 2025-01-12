Krypton Galaxy Coin Price (KGC)
The live price of Krypton Galaxy Coin (KGC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.38K USD. KGC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Krypton Galaxy Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 51.70 USD
- Krypton Galaxy Coin price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 892.15M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KGC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KGC price information.
During today, the price change of Krypton Galaxy Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Krypton Galaxy Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Krypton Galaxy Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Krypton Galaxy Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+11.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Krypton Galaxy Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.02%
+4.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As the first gateway to the blockchain game ecosystem, Krypton guides gamers into blockchain industry by eliminating entry barrier and providing complete infrastructure and truly entartaining games. Through the first innovative promotion system and public chain cooperation plan, Krypton quickly acquires traditional gamers and blockchain native users, providing integrated solutions for blockchain gaming industry. Since its launch in May 2018, Krypton has accumulated 1.4 million users. It has multiple apps, such as Kr Planet and Zilliqa Planet, etc. embeded with built-in wallet, NFT wallet, NFT trading platform and blockchain browser, including lock-up mining, voting and other basic features. Krypton has developed more than a dozen fun blockchain games such as SuperPlayer, Krypton Knight, Krypton Tycoon, Krypton Celebrity, Krypton Quiz, and Krypton Miner, etc.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KGC to AUD
A$--
|1 KGC to GBP
￡--
|1 KGC to EUR
€--
|1 KGC to USD
$--
|1 KGC to MYR
RM--
|1 KGC to TRY
₺--
|1 KGC to JPY
¥--
|1 KGC to RUB
₽--
|1 KGC to INR
₹--
|1 KGC to IDR
Rp--
|1 KGC to PHP
₱--
|1 KGC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KGC to BRL
R$--
|1 KGC to CAD
C$--
|1 KGC to BDT
৳--
|1 KGC to NGN
₦--
|1 KGC to UAH
₴--
|1 KGC to VES
Bs--
|1 KGC to PKR
Rs--
|1 KGC to KZT
₸--
|1 KGC to THB
฿--
|1 KGC to TWD
NT$--
|1 KGC to CHF
Fr--
|1 KGC to HKD
HK$--
|1 KGC to MAD
.د.م--