Kriya Price (KDX)
The live price of Kriya (KDX) today is 0.250852 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.11M USD. KDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kriya Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 87.41K USD
- Kriya price change within the day is -28.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.46M USD
During today, the price change of Kriya to USD was $ -0.0984987030982975.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kriya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kriya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kriya to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0984987030982975
|-28.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kriya: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.59%
-28.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kriya is a one-stop suite of DeFi products on Sui that offers an AMM, automated vaults vaults and an LST. Kriya is long term goal is to build DeFi products for the masses and it is clear that it starts with a robust spot liquidity layer. KriyaCLMM and Deepbook integrations focus on that while the rest of the Kriya suite is built on top such as automated vaults, perpetuals, leverage lending and more primitives to follow soon
