Krida Fans Price (KRIDA)
The live price of Krida Fans (KRIDA) today is 0.00514252 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 114.14K USD. KRIDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Krida Fans Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 98.47 USD
- Krida Fans price change within the day is +0.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KRIDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KRIDA price information.
During today, the price change of Krida Fans to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Krida Fans to USD was $ -0.0002568817.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Krida Fans to USD was $ +0.0000901164.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Krida Fans to USD was $ -0.0003474656295526584.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002568817
|-4.99%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000901164
|+1.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003474656295526584
|-6.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Krida Fans: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.49%
-74.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Krida Fans is a next-generation fantasy sports and social platform built on polygon blockchain. Pick a Game. Show your Skills. Win the Game. Krida Fans is powered by $KRIDA, which is utility and governance token, enabling users to earn rewards and participate in community votes for important platform decisions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KRIDA to AUD
A$0.0083308824
|1 KRIDA to GBP
￡0.0041654412
|1 KRIDA to EUR
€0.0049882444
|1 KRIDA to USD
$0.00514252
|1 KRIDA to MYR
RM0.0230899148
|1 KRIDA to TRY
₺0.182045208
|1 KRIDA to JPY
¥0.8108211284
|1 KRIDA to RUB
₽0.5226343076
|1 KRIDA to INR
₹0.4431309484
|1 KRIDA to IDR
Rp84.3035930688
|1 KRIDA to PHP
₱0.30340868
|1 KRIDA to EGP
￡E.0.259954386
|1 KRIDA to BRL
R$0.0314722224
|1 KRIDA to CAD
C$0.0074052288
|1 KRIDA to BDT
৳0.6272845896
|1 KRIDA to NGN
₦7.9728601576
|1 KRIDA to UAH
₴0.2184028244
|1 KRIDA to VES
Bs0.27255356
|1 KRIDA to PKR
Rs1.4384656944
|1 KRIDA to KZT
₸2.7266669544
|1 KRIDA to THB
฿0.1783425936
|1 KRIDA to TWD
NT$0.1702688372
|1 KRIDA to CHF
Fr0.0046796932
|1 KRIDA to HKD
HK$0.0400088056
|1 KRIDA to MAD
.د.م0.0518880268