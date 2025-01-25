Kollector Price (KLTR)
The live price of Kollector (KLTR) today is 0.02242292 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KLTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kollector Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.49K USD
- Kollector price change within the day is -2.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KLTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KLTR price information.
During today, the price change of Kollector to USD was $ -0.00062005934044476.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kollector to USD was $ -0.0003029403.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kollector to USD was $ +0.0000402625.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kollector to USD was $ +0.00549758353469667.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00062005934044476
|-2.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003029403
|-1.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000402625
|+0.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00549758353469667
|+32.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kollector: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-2.69%
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The KBASE is the NFTs Boutique Marketplace. Its team collaborates with artists to add new art categories that bring more users. Also, the Kbase monitors what exactly collectors are looking for: specific kinds of artworks, collectibles, music, and other digital assets. Therefore, counter-parties make a preliminary selection of the type of the artwork, before costly creating and minting. Moreover, the marketplace has sophisticated searching mechanics that allows artists and collectors to match each other in 2 seconds. Also, artists can create NFTs and mint them quickly. Apart above, the KOLLECTOR (KLTR) token allows users to buy and sell all artworks presented on the KBASE NFTs Marketplace.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KLTR to AUD
A$0.0354282136
|1 KLTR to GBP
￡0.017938336
|1 KLTR to EUR
€0.021301774
|1 KLTR to USD
$0.02242292
|1 KLTR to MYR
RM0.0979881604
|1 KLTR to TRY
₺0.7991528688
|1 KLTR to JPY
¥3.4986482076
|1 KLTR to RUB
₽2.1909435132
|1 KLTR to INR
₹1.9324072456
|1 KLTR to IDR
Rp361.6599493676
|1 KLTR to PHP
₱1.30613509
|1 KLTR to EGP
￡E.1.1274244176
|1 KLTR to BRL
R$0.1325194572
|1 KLTR to CAD
C$0.0320647756
|1 KLTR to BDT
৳2.7293178224
|1 KLTR to NGN
₦34.9266128796
|1 KLTR to UAH
₴0.9399688064
|1 KLTR to VES
Bs1.25568352
|1 KLTR to PKR
Rs6.2371594272
|1 KLTR to KZT
₸11.5939950152
|1 KLTR to THB
฿0.7525131952
|1 KLTR to TWD
NT$0.7341264008
|1 KLTR to CHF
Fr0.020180628
|1 KLTR to HKD
HK$0.1744503176
|1 KLTR to MAD
.د.م0.2233322832