KogeCoin Price (KOGECOIN)
The live price of KogeCoin (KOGECOIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KOGECOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KogeCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.89 USD
- KogeCoin price change within the day is -5.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of KogeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KogeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KogeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KogeCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KogeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-5.18%
+3.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KogeCoin’s goal is to become a store of value for the Polygon community. It is a deflationary token that launched via airdrop to all early QuickSwap users who had around 4 weeks to claim. Too often, “fair launched” tokens get sniped by bots who then dump on the rest of us. KogeCoin avoided this problem and built up a strong community of dedicated HODLers. If you missed out on our genesis airdrop, don’t fret! About 90% of the tokens allocated for the airdrop were unclaimed and will be distributed to holders of KogeCoin via staking at KogeFarm.io/farms, with rewards starting after June 10. If you buy some KogeCoins now, you can get more through staking. The devs are fully committed to KogeCoin and the Polygon/Matic defi space. Holders of KogeCoin will benefit from the fees generated at KogeFarm.io, an auto-compounding utility we built for defi users. We view KogeCoin as a token that allows us to grow with the community, and expect to both grow KogeFarm and build other utilities for holders in the future.
