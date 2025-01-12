Knut From Zoo Price (KNUT)
The live price of Knut From Zoo (KNUT) today is 0.00189638 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.88M USD. KNUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Knut From Zoo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.22K USD
- Knut From Zoo price change within the day is -13.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 984.13M USD
During today, the price change of Knut From Zoo to USD was $ -0.000303485395979628.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Knut From Zoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Knut From Zoo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Knut From Zoo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000303485395979628
|-13.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Knut From Zoo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.14%
-13.79%
-34.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Knut From Zoo - is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project. Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology. With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $KNUT Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together! COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation. BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.
