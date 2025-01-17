KlaySwap Protocol Price (KSP)
The live price of KlaySwap Protocol (KSP) today is 0.166073 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KSP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KlaySwap Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.41K USD
- KlaySwap Protocol price change within the day is +1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of KlaySwap Protocol to USD was $ +0.00201823.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KlaySwap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0289153519.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KlaySwap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0189460728.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KlaySwap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0238307047473904.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00201823
|+1.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0289153519
|-17.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0189460728
|-11.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0238307047473904
|-12.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of KlaySwap Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+1.23%
+8.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Open source, Non-Custodial Instant swap protocol for klaytn DeFI
