Klap Finance Price (KLAP)
The live price of Klap Finance (KLAP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.22K USD. KLAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Klap Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.64 USD
- Klap Finance price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.80M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KLAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KLAP price information.
During today, the price change of Klap Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klap Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klap Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klap Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Klap Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.47%
+6.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KLAP is the governance token for Klaytn Lending Application. You can stake KLAP tokens into VeKLAP, which gives holders farming yield boosters, rights to the protocol's treasury & fees, and voting rights on token reward emissions.
