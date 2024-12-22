KittenWifHat Price (KITTENWIF)
The live price of KittenWifHat (KITTENWIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 815.41K USD. KITTENWIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KittenWifHat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 163.57 USD
- KittenWifHat price change within the day is -5.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KITTENWIF to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of KittenWifHat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KittenWifHat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KittenWifHat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KittenWifHat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KittenWifHat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.64%
-5.96%
-16.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KittenWifHat is simply a Kitten wif a hat, Let's add hats to the cat. KittenWifHat is DogWifHat's biggest competitor! Pouncing into the Crypto Universe KittenWifhat ($KITTENWIF) emerges from the heart of the internet's obsession with all things cute and fluffy. It transcends being merely a meme token; it's a lifestyle choice crafted on the speedy Solana network, promising whisker-quick transactions and a basketful of opportunities to enter the world of digital finance with a smile. A Token Born from Meme Majesty and Cat Kingdoms In a sprawling digital landscape where memes reign supreme and cats are kings, KittenWifhat dares to combine giggles with gains. Powered by Solana's sleek blockchain technology, it's fast, fun, and furry—everything the crypto world didn't know it needed. Vision and Mission: A Tail of Crypto Unity Our vision is simple: to make you purr with delight at your portfolio. How? By building a meow-nificent community around KittenWifhat, making crypto as accessible as a kitten video, and embedding utility in the most delightful ways imaginable. Objectives: Herding a vibrant community of crypto-kitties. Scratching the itch for a crypto that's both a meme and a dream. Unleashing the potential of purr-sonal finance with a giggle. Features: Whisker-quick transactions: Because waiting is for dogs. Furball-proof security: Safe as a cat in a sunbeam. Community treats: Earn tokens for being pawsome with community contests.
