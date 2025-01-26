Kingdomverse Price (KING)
The live price of Kingdomverse (KING) today is 0.00007708 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KING to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kingdomverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 155.58 USD
- Kingdomverse price change within the day is -0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Kingdomverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kingdomverse to USD was $ +0.0000191824.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kingdomverse to USD was $ -0.0000458214.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kingdomverse to USD was $ -0.0005081514238503016.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000191824
|+24.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000458214
|-59.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005081514238503016
|-86.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kingdomverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.13%
-7.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kingdomverse is a gaming ecosystem made of of multiple different casual mobile games, connected by a dynamic open world social hub where players can interact, trade and battle one another. All mobile games within the Kingdomverse ecosystem are interconnected by tokens and NFTs that can be used across all games as well as the 3D social hub, and traded on primary and secondary marketplaces and exchanges. $KING is the Native Token of Kingdomverse (ERC-20). It will be used to purchasing in-game assets such as skin, spellbooks, heroes and other rare items. Also, it will be used as the Kingdomverse ecosystem currency and marketplace currency.
