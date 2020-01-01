โทเคโนมิกส์ Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC)
What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นANTC สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ANTC ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ANTC แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ANTCกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา ANTC
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน