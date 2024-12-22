King Shiba Price (KINGSHIB)
The live price of King Shiba (KINGSHIB) today is 0.0013064 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 506.54K USD. KINGSHIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key King Shiba Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 562.91 USD
- King Shiba price change within the day is +0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 387.73M USD
During today, the price change of King Shiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of King Shiba to USD was $ +0.0000377387.
In the past 60 days, the price change of King Shiba to USD was $ +0.0002527527.
In the past 90 days, the price change of King Shiba to USD was $ -0.001122534531492752.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000377387
|+2.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002527527
|+19.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001122534531492752
|-46.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of King Shiba: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.11%
-10.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The King of the Shiba Kingdom has arrived to the Binance Smart Chain to provide his subjects protection for their investments and rewards for their fealty. King Shiba banishes all reward tokens from his lands, instead providing the kingdom reflection and daily burns to give it the best chance to moon. Sell all peasant shiba and floki tokens you hold and pay tribute to the King of Shibas! The King Shiba Team has proven experience delivering safe crypto projects with the marketing connections that can rocket us to the moon. Trust is earnt through honesty and consistent performance, and we look forward to earning the community’s trust in this project.
