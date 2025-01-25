Kindred Price (KND)
The live price of Kindred (KND) today is 0.00022094 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kindred Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 177.92 USD
- Kindred price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Kindred to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kindred to USD was $ -0.0000110093.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kindred to USD was $ -0.0000132831.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kindred to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000110093
|-4.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000132831
|-6.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kindred: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kindred is an innovative decentralized platform designed to enable anonymous cross-chain swaps between major blockchains, offering enhanced privacy, security, and interoperability. With Kindred, users can seamlessly exchange digital assets across different blockchain networks while ensuring their transactions remain untraceable. When you perform a swap, Kindred ensures your transaction remains anonymous by breaking the link between the sender and receiver. The decentralized escrow system makes it impossible to trace the origin or destination of your funds, providing the maximum amount of privacy.
