KelVPN Price (KEL)
The live price of KelVPN (KEL) today is 0.01036084 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KelVPN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 49.82K USD
- KelVPN price change within the day is -1.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KEL price information.
During today, the price change of KelVPN to USD was $ -0.00013668319180934.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KelVPN to USD was $ -0.0046288099.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KelVPN to USD was $ +0.0058916305.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KelVPN to USD was $ +0.000811564714448685.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00013668319180934
|-1.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0046288099
|-44.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0058916305
|+56.86%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000811564714448685
|+8.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of KelVPN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.77%
-1.30%
-14.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The KelVPN team has been building KelVPN since 2019 — It’s the first deanon-proof and quantum-safe decentralized VPN in prod. powered by the Cellframe Network. For the customer, KelVPN offers one-click access to a new level of privacy and security combined with high-speed data supporting up to 8k+ video streaming.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KEL to AUD
A$0.0166809524
|1 KEL to GBP
￡0.0084958888
|1 KEL to EUR
€0.0100500148
|1 KEL to USD
$0.01036084
|1 KEL to MYR
RM0.04662378
|1 KEL to TRY
₺0.3670845612
|1 KEL to JPY
¥1.6190884668
|1 KEL to RUB
₽1.0618824916
|1 KEL to INR
₹0.8970415272
|1 KEL to IDR
Rp169.8498088896
|1 KEL to PHP
₱0.606627182
|1 KEL to EGP
￡E.0.522186336
|1 KEL to BRL
R$0.063201124
|1 KEL to CAD
C$0.0149196096
|1 KEL to BDT
৳1.25884206
|1 KEL to NGN
₦16.1383552092
|1 KEL to UAH
₴0.4362949724
|1 KEL to VES
Bs0.55948536
|1 KEL to PKR
Rs2.8883949752
|1 KEL to KZT
₸5.4993266552
|1 KEL to THB
฿0.3563092876
|1 KEL to TWD
NT$0.3407680276
|1 KEL to CHF
Fr0.0094283644
|1 KEL to HKD
HK$0.0806073352
|1 KEL to MAD
.د.م0.1040228336