Keko Price (KEKO)
The live price of Keko (KEKO) today is 0.00116732 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KEKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Keko Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.41K USD
- Keko price change within the day is +3.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEKO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KEKO price information.
During today, the price change of Keko to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Keko to USD was $ -0.0000983786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Keko to USD was $ -0.0003173019.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Keko to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000983786
|-8.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003173019
|-27.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Keko: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
+3.33%
-5.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Kekobank is a parody of the traditional financial system and institutions performed through crypto-native initiatives that use the token $KEKO as the common thread. “Kekobank is crypto’s first legacy financial institution”. Kekobank brings the speed, transparency, accountability and reliability of banks, public organizations and regulators to crypto. Kekobank manages KEKO, the token that unites the community of people who feel true love and respect for traditional financial institutions. What makes your project unique? Kekobank experiments with humorous performances using DeFi techniques and primitives, like mints, burns or swaps, and crypto's tools like Telegram, Twitter, using the traditional banking mannerisms as a common thread. History of your project. KEKO was born on Counterparty, in the Bitcoin ecosystem It was a token embraced especially by Rarepepe collectors, who collected and gave KEKOs a use. One year later, the collection migrated to Ethereumas an ERC1155, preserving the original nature of KEKO as an NFT and becoming the center of Kekobank. Eventually, the ERC1155 proved too inflexible for Kekobank’s purchase, Kekobank launched the ERC20. Now the ERC-1155 version of KEKO serves as the reserve asset for the cash, ERC-20 version. What’s next for your project? $KEKO is Kekobank’s main currency and it is at the center of Kekobank’s actions. Kekobank has a roadmap of initiatives that leverage the features of DeFi to create entertaining experiences around $KEKO and KEKO. What can your token be used for? $KEKO is the community token of the Kekobank project. It can also be used to make purchases on Manifold
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KEKO to AUD
A$0.0018793852
|1 KEKO to GBP
￡0.0009572024
|1 KEKO to EUR
€0.0011206272
|1 KEKO to USD
$0.00116732
|1 KEKO to MYR
RM0.0052412668
|1 KEKO to TRY
₺0.0415332456
|1 KEKO to JPY
¥0.1823587304
|1 KEKO to RUB
₽0.118891542
|1 KEKO to INR
₹0.1010432192
|1 KEKO to IDR
Rp19.1363903808
|1 KEKO to PHP
₱0.0682532004
|1 KEKO to EGP
￡E.0.0587278692
|1 KEKO to BRL
R$0.0070973056
|1 KEKO to CAD
C$0.0016809408
|1 KEKO to BDT
৳0.1418177068
|1 KEKO to NGN
₦1.8210892392
|1 KEKO to UAH
₴0.049144172
|1 KEKO to VES
Bs0.06303528
|1 KEKO to PKR
Rs0.3252386984
|1 KEKO to KZT
₸0.61926326
|1 KEKO to THB
฿0.040039076
|1 KEKO to TWD
NT$0.0382414032
|1 KEKO to CHF
Fr0.0010622612
|1 KEKO to HKD
HK$0.0090817496
|1 KEKO to MAD
.د.م0.0117198928