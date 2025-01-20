KAOYA Price (KAOYA)
The live price of KAOYA (KAOYA) today is 0.054292 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KAOYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KAOYA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.50 USD
- KAOYA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAOYA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAOYA price information.
During today, the price change of KAOYA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KAOYA to USD was $ +0.0064499927.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KAOYA to USD was $ +0.0077420392.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KAOYA to USD was $ +0.009277217899856756.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064499927
|+11.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0077420392
|+14.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.009277217899856756
|+20.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of KAOYA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KAOYA is the token on the KaoyaSwap platform, which is distributed 100% through liquidity mining, without any pre-sale, pre-mining, and team shares.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KAOYA to AUD
A$0.08741012
|1 KAOYA to GBP
￡0.04451944
|1 KAOYA to EUR
€0.05212032
|1 KAOYA to USD
$0.054292
|1 KAOYA to MYR
RM0.24377108
|1 KAOYA to TRY
₺1.93170936
|1 KAOYA to JPY
¥8.48149624
|1 KAOYA to RUB
₽5.5296402
|1 KAOYA to INR
₹4.69951552
|1 KAOYA to IDR
Rp890.03264448
|1 KAOYA to PHP
₱3.17445324
|1 KAOYA to EGP
￡E.2.73143052
|1 KAOYA to BRL
R$0.33009536
|1 KAOYA to CAD
C$0.07818048
|1 KAOYA to BDT
৳6.59593508
|1 KAOYA to NGN
₦84.69877752
|1 KAOYA to UAH
₴2.2856932
|1 KAOYA to VES
Bs2.931768
|1 KAOYA to PKR
Rs15.12683704
|1 KAOYA to KZT
₸28.801906
|1 KAOYA to THB
฿1.8622156
|1 KAOYA to TWD
NT$1.77860592
|1 KAOYA to CHF
Fr0.04940572
|1 KAOYA to HKD
HK$0.42239176
|1 KAOYA to MAD
.د.م0.54509168