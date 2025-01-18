Kala Price (KALA)
The live price of Kala (KALA) today is 0.00005501 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KALA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kala Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 466.49 USD
- Kala price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KALA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KALA price information.
During today, the price change of Kala to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kala to USD was $ -0.0000035208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kala to USD was $ -0.0000018529.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kala to USD was $ -0.0000249778864886772.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000035208
|-6.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000018529
|-3.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000249778864886772
|-31.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kala: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+13.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kala is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that is easy to acquire and will have actual value to purchase discounted products, services and gift cards. Symatri is providing a simple way to purchase Kala at a huge discount for a limited time (pre-sale begins Nov. 27) Plus, members can earn Kala by completing simple activities like taking surveys, testing products, downloading apps, etc. Kala truly is the next wave of cryptocurrencies. Kala is a cryptocurrency backed by it's own purpose built and functioning blockchain. This blockchain is for multiple applications such as, proof of ownership, authentication, asset verification,, and a myriad of other transaction verification purposes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KALA to AUD
A$0.0000885661
|1 KALA to GBP
￡0.0000451082
|1 KALA to EUR
€0.0000533597
|1 KALA to USD
$0.00005501
|1 KALA to MYR
RM0.000247545
|1 KALA to TRY
₺0.0019490043
|1 KALA to JPY
¥0.0085964127
|1 KALA to RUB
₽0.0056379749
|1 KALA to INR
₹0.0047627658
|1 KALA to IDR
Rp0.9018031344
|1 KALA to PHP
₱0.0032208355
|1 KALA to EGP
￡E.0.002772504
|1 KALA to BRL
R$0.000335561
|1 KALA to CAD
C$0.0000792144
|1 KALA to BDT
৳0.006683715
|1 KALA to NGN
₦0.0856852263
|1 KALA to UAH
₴0.0023164711
|1 KALA to VES
Bs0.00297054
|1 KALA to PKR
Rs0.0153356878
|1 KALA to KZT
₸0.0291982078
|1 KALA to THB
฿0.0018917939
|1 KALA to TWD
NT$0.0018092789
|1 KALA to CHF
Fr0.0000500591
|1 KALA to HKD
HK$0.0004279778
|1 KALA to MAD
.د.م0.0005523004