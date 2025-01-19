Kage Price (KAGE)
The live price of Kage (KAGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KAGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kage Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.65 USD
- Kage price change within the day is -4.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Kage to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kage to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kage to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kage to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kage: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.35%
-4.37%
+9.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Discover the pinnacle of trading innovation with Kage Finance, home to the premier trading platforms on Injective Blockchain. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just dipping your toes into the world of decentralized finance, Kage Bot and Kage Terminal offer unparalleled accessibility and functionality. With Kage Bot, our intuitive Telegram trading bot, you can execute trades seamlessly from the convenience of your chat window. For a more comprehensive trading experience, Kage Terminal provides a robust web-based platform equipped with advanced features and tools to elevate your trading game. Join the Kage Finance community today and unlock the power of decentralized trading like never before.
