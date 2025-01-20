Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token Price (JLP)
The live price of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token (JLP) today is 4.89 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 395.76M USD
- Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token price change within the day is +0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JLP price information.
During today, the price change of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.00857789.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +0.7494575370.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +1.0752523200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token to USD was $ +1.4362556000544243.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00857789
|+0.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.7494575370
|+15.33%
|60 Days
|$ +1.0752523200
|+21.99%
|90 Days
|$ +1.4362556000544243
|+41.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.64%
+0.18%
+17.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 JLP to AUD
A$7.8729
|1 JLP to GBP
￡4.0098
|1 JLP to EUR
€4.6944
|1 JLP to USD
$4.89
|1 JLP to MYR
RM21.9561
|1 JLP to TRY
₺173.9862
|1 JLP to JPY
¥763.9158
|1 JLP to RUB
₽498.0465
|1 JLP to INR
₹423.2784
|1 JLP to IDR
Rp80,163.9216
|1 JLP to PHP
₱285.9183
|1 JLP to EGP
￡E.246.0159
|1 JLP to BRL
R$29.7312
|1 JLP to CAD
C$7.0416
|1 JLP to BDT
৳594.0861
|1 JLP to NGN
₦7,628.6934
|1 JLP to UAH
₴205.869
|1 JLP to VES
Bs264.06
|1 JLP to PKR
Rs1,362.4518
|1 JLP to KZT
₸2,594.145
|1 JLP to THB
฿167.727
|1 JLP to TWD
NT$160.1964
|1 JLP to CHF
Fr4.4499
|1 JLP to HKD
HK$38.0442
|1 JLP to MAD
.د.م49.0956