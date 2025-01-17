Jungle Labz Price (JNGL)
The live price of Jungle Labz (JNGL) today is 0.108235 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JNGL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jungle Labz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 66.37K USD
- Jungle Labz price change within the day is -1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Jungle Labz to USD was $ -0.00144308016992.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jungle Labz to USD was $ -0.0349681416.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jungle Labz to USD was $ -0.0398505142.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jungle Labz to USD was $ -0.3036842357326885.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00144308016992
|-1.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0349681416
|-32.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0398505142
|-36.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3036842357326885
|-73.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jungle Labz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.09%
-1.31%
+15.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JNGL powers the Jungle Labz ecosystem, consisting of Supreme Kong and 3 other collections that were initially rugged by previous team back in April 2022. The organization was taken over by new ownership and has risen to Top 75, now in 2023 on the ETH blockchain, with millions in secondary volume, operated by its holders. $JNGL is a solution that alleviates the fatigue we have been feeling in existing markets. There is no ecosystem token that the people truly own, they are all owned by VCs. Many coins are diluted in value and don't have fair distribution amongst its participants leading to speculative sell pressure. For over a year now the Jungle Labz ecosystem has simulated the launch of $JNGL by first launching $KONG an off-chain token first and building an ecosystem and utilities around it. After developing this ecosystem with multiple iterations, now is the prime time to launch our ERC-20. Main-Utilities Membership; Owning $JNGL gives you full access into all the benefits Jungle Labz offers its holdership. Micro-transactional; You can spend your $JNGL on multiple things: Upgrading NFT metadata, Raffle dapp, $JNGL Marketplace Upgrading NFT Metadata; Leveling System Tokenomics are Designed with burn mechanics, gamification, and growth in mind.
