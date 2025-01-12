Jumbo Blockchain Price (JNFTC)
The live price of Jumbo Blockchain (JNFTC) today is 14.83 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.42M USD. JNFTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jumbo Blockchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 437.39K USD
- Jumbo Blockchain price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 568.11K USD
During today, the price change of Jumbo Blockchain to USD was $ -0.01606473671672.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jumbo Blockchain to USD was $ +5.5265730110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jumbo Blockchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jumbo Blockchain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01606473671672
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ +5.5265730110
|+37.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jumbo Blockchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.10%
-5.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jumbo Blockchain is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to reshape the industry through its innovative Proof of Nexus (PoN) consensus mechanism. With unparalleled transaction speeds and block finality times of less than 300 milliseconds, it offers one of the fastest and most efficient blockchain solutions on the market. The platform ensures low transaction fees, making it a cost-effective option for businesses and individuals.
