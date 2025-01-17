Judge AI Price (JUDGE)
The live price of Judge AI (JUDGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JUDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Judge AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 108.91 USD
- Judge AI price change within the day is -1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Judge AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Judge AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Judge AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Judge AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Judge AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.56%
-1.24%
-2.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Judge AI has developed an effective smart AI tool for scanning crypto contracts and live environments that integrates a diverse set of features to ensure robust security and analysis. Bot is available here and in beta testing mode https://t.me/JudgeAI_Bot UK limited company set up here https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/15425858
