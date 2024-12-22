Jinko AI Price (JINKO)
The live price of Jinko AI (JINKO) today is 0.00104466 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 244.53K USD. JINKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jinko AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.38 USD
- Jinko AI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 234.07M USD
During today, the price change of Jinko AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jinko AI to USD was $ +0.0170289360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jinko AI to USD was $ -0.0000150565.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jinko AI to USD was $ -0.0002277282109275627.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0170289360
|+1,630.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000150565
|-1.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002277282109275627
|-17.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jinko AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jinko Ai aims to transform social media with AI, creating a more immersive and interactive experience for all and to revolutionize the digital influencer landscape through cutting-edge artificial intelligence, creating engaging and authentic experiences that connect and inspire audiences worldwide. Our focus is to develop an AI platform that enhance the power of advanced technologies to deliver compelling content, establish meaningful connections, and drive positive impact. We aim to provide brands, individuals, and organizations with a trusted and influential digital presence that resonates with audiences across various channels. By leveraging AI capabilities, we strive to optimize content creation, enhance engagement, and foster authentic connections, ultimately shaping the future of AI Influencer.
