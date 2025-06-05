Jigsaw USD ราคา (JUSD)
ราคาสดของ Jigsaw USD (JUSD) วันนี้คือ 0.998793 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 476.09K USD ราคา JUSD เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Jigsaw USD หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Jigsaw USDการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น +0.01%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 476.67K USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา JUSD เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา JUSD ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Jigsaw USD เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Jigsaw USD เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0001500187
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Jigsaw USD เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Jigsaw USD เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 วัน
|$ -0.0001500187
|-0.01%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Jigsaw USD: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Jigsaw Finance is a DeFi protocol focused on dynamic collateral management and stablecoin issuance. The platform introduces a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position)-based system that allows users to deposit a variety of supported cryptoassets as collateral to mint the protocol’s native stablecoin, jUSD. Jigsaw Finance is designed to increase composability within the DeFi ecosystem. Unlike traditional CDP systems where collateral remains locked until debt repayment, Jigsaw enables users to dynamically reallocate their collateral across whitelisted protocols. This functionality allows users to pursue optimal yield opportunities while maintaining active debt positions. Supported collateral types can be moved into yield-optimizing platforms, liquidity pools, or lending markets without requiring loan closure. The minting process allows users to borrow jUSD against eligible collateral at a protocol-defined Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, depending on the specific asset. A minting fee applies upon creation of each debt position. Once minted, jUSD can be used within the Jigsaw ecosystem for various financial strategies, such as looping, liquidity provision, or leveraged exposure to underlying assets. Borrowing activity is governed by parameters including maximum LTV ratios, borrowing interest rates, and liquidation thresholds to maintain systemic stability. Health ratios are continuously monitored, and users whose positions fall below minimum collateral requirements are subject to liquidation mechanisms designed to protect the solvency of the protocol. Jigsaw Finance integrates with external yield platforms such as Pendle, Spectra, Reservoir, and others, allowing users to deposit their collateral into third-party venues while maintaining their borrowing capacity. This structure optimizes capital efficiency, as users can generate yield on their collateral without sacrificing liquidity access. In addition to core integrations, Jigsaw extends composability by partnering with leading protocols including Aave, Dinero, Fluid, Nucleus, Elixir, Usual, and EtherFi pools. Users can redeploy collateral across these whitelisted DeFi protocols to maximize yield potential. Jigsaw also supports seamless collateral asset swapping without requiring debt repayment. Users can swap between collateralized assets (e.g., BTC ↔️ ETH or USDC ↔️ USDe) while keeping their CDP positions intact. This enhances flexibility and enables users to adjust their strategies dynamically as market conditions change. The stablecoin jUSD is pegged to the U.S. dollar and is backed by overcollateralized debt positions. It is designed for use within DeFi applications, including payments, trading, liquidity mining, and additional yield farming opportunities, offering a stable and predictable unit of account. All collateral deposited through Jigsaw flows directly into partner protocols, enhancing liquidity and value within their ecosystems. By combining dynamic collateral management, stablecoin issuance, and deep DeFi integrations, Jigsaw Finance offers users a flexible framework for capital optimization and yield generation.
|1 JUSD เป็น VND
₫26,283.237795
|1 JUSD เป็น AUD
A$1.52815329
|1 JUSD เป็น GBP
￡0.72911889
|1 JUSD เป็น EUR
€0.86894991
|1 JUSD เป็น USD
$0.998793
|1 JUSD เป็น MYR
RM4.23488232
|1 JUSD เป็น TRY
₺39.09275802
|1 JUSD เป็น JPY
¥142.57770075
|1 JUSD เป็น RUB
₽79.15434525
|1 JUSD เป็น INR
₹85.77634284
|1 JUSD เป็น IDR
Rp16,373.65311792
|1 JUSD เป็น KRW
₩1,360.74559527
|1 JUSD เป็น PHP
₱55.65274596
|1 JUSD เป็น EGP
￡E.49.61004831
|1 JUSD เป็น BRL
R$5.63319252
|1 JUSD เป็น CAD
C$1.35835848
|1 JUSD เป็น BDT
৳121.99257702
|1 JUSD เป็น NGN
₦1,577.86321761
|1 JUSD เป็น UAH
₴41.37999399
|1 JUSD เป็น VES
Bs95.884128
|1 JUSD เป็น PKR
Rs281.659626
|1 JUSD เป็น KZT
₸509.5841886
|1 JUSD เป็น THB
฿32.51071215
|1 JUSD เป็น TWD
NT$29.90386242
|1 JUSD เป็น AED
د.إ3.66557031
|1 JUSD เป็น CHF
Fr0.80902233
|1 JUSD เป็น HKD
HK$7.83053712
|1 JUSD เป็น MAD
.د.م9.17890767
|1 JUSD เป็น MXN
$19.15684974