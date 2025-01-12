Jewels Da Goat Price (JEWELS)
The live price of Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.90K USD. JEWELS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jewels Da Goat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.41K USD
- Jewels Da Goat price change within the day is -5.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.78M USD
During today, the price change of Jewels Da Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jewels Da Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jewels Da Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jewels Da Goat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jewels Da Goat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-5.38%
-14.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
