Jarvis Reward Price (JRT)
The live price of Jarvis Reward (JRT) today is 0.0043582 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. JRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jarvis Reward Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 136.73 USD
- Jarvis Reward price change within the day is +1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 397.10M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JRT to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of Jarvis Reward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jarvis Reward to USD was $ +0.0001350257.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jarvis Reward to USD was $ +0.0004130558.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jarvis Reward to USD was $ +0.000712967655174475.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001350257
|+3.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004130558
|+9.48%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000712967655174475
|+19.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jarvis Reward: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.23%
+1.31%
-18.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A trading platform and its set of financial protocols to gain exposure to any assets, through margin trading or synthetic assets, against trading pools supplied by liquidity providers, tooled to automatically hedge their exposure on traditional financial market. The Jarvis Reward Token (JRT) allows to participate in the governance of protocols, to ensure the safety of their oracles and collecting the commissions they generate.
|1 JRT to AUD
A$0.006929538
|1 JRT to GBP
￡0.003442978
|1 JRT to EUR
€0.00414029
|1 JRT to USD
$0.0043582
|1 JRT to MYR
RM0.0196119
|1 JRT to TRY
₺0.153365058
|1 JRT to JPY
¥0.681796808
|1 JRT to RUB
₽0.448633108
|1 JRT to INR
₹0.370185508
|1 JRT to IDR
Rp70.293538546
|1 JRT to PHP
₱0.256392906
|1 JRT to EGP
￡E.0.221745216
|1 JRT to BRL
R$0.026497856
|1 JRT to CAD
C$0.006232226
|1 JRT to BDT
৳0.518669382
|1 JRT to NGN
₦6.735990338
|1 JRT to UAH
₴0.182042014
|1 JRT to VES
Bs0.2222682
|1 JRT to PKR
Rs1.208223786
|1 JRT to KZT
₸2.279382182
|1 JRT to THB
฿0.148658202
|1 JRT to TWD
NT$0.142208066
|1 JRT to CHF
Fr0.003878798
|1 JRT to HKD
HK$0.033863214
|1 JRT to MAD
.د.م0.043669164