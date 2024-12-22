Janro The Rat Price (JANRO)
The live price of Janro The Rat (JANRO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 480.60K USD. JANRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Janro The Rat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.05K USD
- Janro The Rat price change within the day is -18.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JANRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JANRO price information.
During today, the price change of Janro The Rat to USD was $ -0.000106692187340731.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Janro The Rat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Janro The Rat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Janro The Rat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000106692187340731
|-18.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Janro The Rat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
-18.16%
-37.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JANRO is the ultimate memecoin, created purely to celebrate the internet’s favorite dancing rat, Janro. With no utility, no roadmap, and no purpose other than to spread joy, JANRO thrives on the universal appeal of its namesake: a hilarious rat with infinite dance moves who has captivated the world with his quirky energy. Janro’s viral fame comes from his ability to groove to any genre, whether it’s upbeat EDM, classic salsa, or even the most obscure internet remixes. Similarly, Janro embraces the chaotic and unpredictable energy of the meme culture that Janro represents. It’s a coin that doesn’t take itself seriously but is powered by the collective enthusiasm of a community that loves to laugh, share, and dance along with the internet’s latest star. Janro doesn’t promise groundbreaking technology or lofty goals—it’s simply a celebration of the absurd, the entertaining, and the viral. It’s a token for those who want to be part of a movement that’s about nothing more than fun and laughter. If you love Janro’s moves, share his memes, or just enjoy the idea of owning a coin named after a dancing rat, Janro is for you. No gimmicks, no promises—just pure, unadulterated meme magic.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JANRO to AUD
A$--
|1 JANRO to GBP
￡--
|1 JANRO to EUR
€--
|1 JANRO to USD
$--
|1 JANRO to MYR
RM--
|1 JANRO to TRY
₺--
|1 JANRO to JPY
¥--
|1 JANRO to RUB
₽--
|1 JANRO to INR
₹--
|1 JANRO to IDR
Rp--
|1 JANRO to PHP
₱--
|1 JANRO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JANRO to BRL
R$--
|1 JANRO to CAD
C$--
|1 JANRO to BDT
৳--
|1 JANRO to NGN
₦--
|1 JANRO to UAH
₴--
|1 JANRO to VES
Bs--
|1 JANRO to PKR
Rs--
|1 JANRO to KZT
₸--
|1 JANRO to THB
฿--
|1 JANRO to TWD
NT$--
|1 JANRO to CHF
Fr--
|1 JANRO to HKD
HK$--
|1 JANRO to MAD
.د.م--