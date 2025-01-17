ITC Price (ITC)
The live price of ITC (ITC) today is 0.003165 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ITC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ITC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.82 USD
- ITC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ITC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ITC price information.
During today, the price change of ITC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ITC to USD was $ +0.0001233948.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ITC to USD was $ -0.0002601490.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ITC to USD was $ -0.001110733013800482.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001233948
|+3.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002601490
|-8.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001110733013800482
|-25.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of ITC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ITC is the first token with end to end solution for gaming portal on blockchain. ITC has launched many gaming portals. ITC is currently running international crowdfunding plaform with a thanks giving crypto currency model. The best about Tronz is we only focus on our product and strive hard to list ITC as industries No.1 gaming token. The initial Price is 0.01$ per ITC Coin. The total Supply is 360,00,000 tokens. we even have plan to burn the tokens in the future.
