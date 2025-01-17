iSTEP Price (ISTEP)
The live price of iSTEP (ISTEP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ISTEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key iSTEP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.02 USD
- iSTEP price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of iSTEP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iSTEP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iSTEP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iSTEP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of iSTEP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
iStep is a lifestyle app on BSC ecosystem with a combination of GameFi and SocialFi elements. We aim to build a large community who passionate about leading a healthy lifestyle. With iStep, our community not only improves physical health from countless outdoor activities but also gain stable and attractive passive income. Our ultimate mission is replacs sedentary grinding with fitness, keeping iStep community pursuing a healthy lifestyle at the same time where the domination of technology makes people more lazy. With iStep, users are monetized while working out in a stable way. iStep provides a state-of-the-art definition of Compound Interest.
