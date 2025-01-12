Islander Price (ISA)
The live price of Islander (ISA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.23K USD. ISA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Islander Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.72 USD
- Islander price change within the day is +2.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.00B USD
During today, the price change of Islander to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Islander to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Islander to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Islander to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Islander: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+2.06%
-10.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Islander (ISA) is an online learn-to-earn and decentralized platform powered by NFTs to manage and market crypto projects in a unique way. Central to this proposition is the native token Islander (“ISA”), which serves multiple purposes: - To help projects discover, grow and maintain an audience of bonafide supporters - Allow key opinion leaders (KOLs) the opportunity to leverage their combined marketing power and earn - Create earning opportunities for content creators Additionally: - Islander provides an intuitive toolkit for users to manage their various projects - Full support for developers - Wallets, plugins, management apps - Payment gateway platform
