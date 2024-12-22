Iolend Price (IOL)
The live price of Iolend (IOL) today is 0.182673 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.62M USD. IOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Iolend Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 452.67 USD
- Iolend price change within the day is -5.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.35M USD
During today, the price change of Iolend to USD was $ -0.0106828213461333.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Iolend to USD was $ +0.0544144871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Iolend to USD was $ +0.0535279384.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Iolend to USD was $ +0.00869829353885767.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0106828213461333
|-5.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0544144871
|+29.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0535279384
|+29.30%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00869829353885767
|+5.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Iolend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
-5.52%
-26.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Iolend is native lending market built on Iota EVM. Iolend is designed to aggregate the most attractive yield opportunities on the network. This is achieved through integrated yield-bearing collateral and automated smart leverage tools built atop decentralized borrowing markets. This allows users to capture multiple yield sources simultaneously while leveraging the returns. The prospect of efficient capital utilization creates various yield opportunities and yield arbitrage for users of the protocol. There is a wide range of strategies that can be employed via ioLend, and we ensure they remain decentralized and open for exploration. ioLend also focuses on maintaining protocol sustainability and balancing revenues with incentives, as well as establishing strong utility for the IOL token.
