The first SEC-registered security token to IPO on the blockchain. The INX Token has both security and utility characteristics. As a security, token holders receive an annual 40% distribution of any positive net operating cash flow. As utility tokens will be used to pay for trading fees on the crypto trading platform. The public offering of the INX Token was registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and, in such registration, the INX Token is deemed to be an “equity security” under relevant SEC rules and regulations. The company’s Full F-1 prospectus and periodic reports are publicly available on the SEC’s system, and on the company’s website, in accordance with US federal securities laws.

Disclaimer

