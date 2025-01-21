Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token Price (IETHV)
The live price of Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token (IETHV) today is 168.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IETHV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 67.72 USD
- Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token price change within the day is +0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IETHV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IETHV price information.
During today, the price change of Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token to USD was $ +0.697437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token to USD was $ +0.7716797760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token to USD was $ +0.3456782720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token to USD was $ +0.9553471666437.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.697437
|+0.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.7716797760
|+0.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3456782720
|+0.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.9553471666437
|+0.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.42%
+0.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Volmex (volmex.finance) is a protocol for tokenized volatility built on Ethereum. The protocol enables VIX-like indices for crypto-assets and trading functionality pioneered by smart contracts. Volmex protocol can be used to create volatility indexes and tradable tokens for crypto assets. Traders can leverage the protocol to express a view on the expected volatility of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Volmex Labs, the builder of volmex.finance, is backed by leading crypto investment and trading firms including Three Arrows Capital, Alameda Research, Robot Ventures, CMS Holdings, and Orthogonal Trading. The Inverse Ethereum Volatility Index Token (ETHV) aims to track the inverse of the reference Ethereum volatility index price, a measure of Ethereum's expected volatility over the next 30 days, available on the Volmex API: https://api.volmex.finance/graphql
|1 IETHV to AUD
A$269.824
|1 IETHV to GBP
￡136.5984
|1 IETHV to EUR
€161.8944
|1 IETHV to USD
$168.64
|1 IETHV to MYR
RM753.8208
|1 IETHV to TRY
₺6,006.9568
|1 IETHV to JPY
¥26,279.1712
|1 IETHV to RUB
₽16,847.136
|1 IETHV to INR
₹14,597.4784
|1 IETHV to IDR
Rp2,764,589.7216
|1 IETHV to PHP
₱9,867.1264
|1 IETHV to EGP
￡E.8,480.9056
|1 IETHV to BRL
R$1,016.8992
|1 IETHV to CAD
C$242.8416
|1 IETHV to BDT
৳20,562.2752
|1 IETHV to NGN
₦261,862.5056
|1 IETHV to UAH
₴7,121.6672
|1 IETHV to VES
Bs9,106.56
|1 IETHV to PKR
Rs47,026.9504
|1 IETHV to KZT
₸89,463.52
|1 IETHV to THB
฿5,750.624
|1 IETHV to TWD
NT$5,521.2736
|1 IETHV to CHF
Fr153.4624
|1 IETHV to HKD
HK$1,312.0192
|1 IETHV to MAD
.د.م1,689.7728