International Meme Fund Price (IMF)
The live price of International Meme Fund (IMF) today is 0.099759 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.89M USD. IMF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key International Meme Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.97K USD
- International Meme Fund price change within the day is -0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 29.01M USD
During today, the price change of International Meme Fund to USD was $ -0.00026750284568554.
In the past 30 days, the price change of International Meme Fund to USD was $ -0.0176836594.
In the past 60 days, the price change of International Meme Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of International Meme Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00026750284568554
|-0.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0176836594
|-17.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of International Meme Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-0.26%
-10.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IMF is a MEME ON A MISSION to catalyse a DeFi Renaissance for the Memecoin Supercycle. IMF protocol V1 is a proof of concept that issues MONEY, a $6.9 cryptostable against PEPE, while V2 issuance is against almost any collateral. We recognise the potential in the memecoin supercycle, and believe memes are the perfect GTM, but the core mission—and the very reason we joined this cause—is to unleash the transformative power of permissionless money.
