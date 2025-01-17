Intelly Price (INTL)
The live price of Intelly (INTL) today is 0.129271 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INTL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Intelly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.63K USD
- Intelly price change within the day is -0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Intelly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Intelly to USD was $ -0.0007587173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Intelly to USD was $ -0.0013174007.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Intelly to USD was $ -0.00460973296758127.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007587173
|-0.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013174007
|-1.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00460973296758127
|-3.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Intelly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.06%
+0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is Intelly (INTL)? Intelly is a blockchain-based real estate company that is creating an easy-to-use, reliable investment platform and a liquid real estate marketplace where wealth can be stored, and yields can be collected. With the help of Blockchain technology, Intelly shapes real estate transactions to be much simpler and faster with smart contracts and tokenization. The Intelly token (INTL) will lead investors to obtain real estate profitability with various investment possibilities on the Intelly Platform. This will mainly be utilized for real estate investments all around the globe. In real estate, as the investment size gets larger, the profitability of the investment exponentially increases. By combining the funding capacity of its community, Intelly allows investors to make small ticket-sized high yield investments.
