Instadapp ETH v2 Price (IETH V2)
The live price of Instadapp ETH v2 (IETH V2) today is 3,745.15 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IETH V2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Instadapp ETH v2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Instadapp ETH v2 price change within the day is +1.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Instadapp ETH v2 to USD was $ +50.97.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Instadapp ETH v2 to USD was $ -606.1248133900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Instadapp ETH v2 to USD was $ +99.7794098450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Instadapp ETH v2 to USD was $ +905.8672269715907.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +50.97
|+1.38%
|30 Days
|$ -606.1248133900
|-16.18%
|60 Days
|$ +99.7794098450
|+2.66%
|90 Days
|$ +905.8672269715907
|+31.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Instadapp ETH v2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+1.38%
-9.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Instadapp is a DeFi (decentralized finance) management platform that allows users to seamlessly access and manage multiple DeFi protocols through a single interface. It provides an easy-to-use dashboard for users to monitor their DeFi positions and execute transactions across multiple protocols with a few clicks. What makes your project unique? Instadapp stands out in the DeFi space by providing a user-friendly interface and allowing users to manage multiple protocols in one place. It also offers advanced features such as automatic portfolio rebalancing, multi-step transactions, and advanced lending strategies. History of your project. Instadapp was founded in 2018 by Sowmay Jain and Samyak Jain. The project started as a simple tool for managing MakerDAO CDPs Collateralized Debt Positions, but has since grown to support multiple protocols and become a popular DeFi management platform. What’s next for your project? Instadapp is constantly improving its platform and adding support for new protocols. They have recently launched their Avocado wallet their entry into Account Abstraction What can your token be used for? iETH v2 is a tokenized deposit from the Instadapp Lite Vaults
