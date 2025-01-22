Infinity Exchange Price (IEX)
The live price of Infinity Exchange (IEX) today is 0.561828 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinity Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.47K USD
- Infinity Exchange price change within the day is +6.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Infinity Exchange to USD was $ +0.03177697.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinity Exchange to USD was $ -0.2212299440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinity Exchange to USD was $ -0.1610885601.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinity Exchange to USD was $ -0.2036780391281266.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03177697
|+6.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2212299440
|-39.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1610885601
|-28.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2036780391281266
|-26.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinity Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
+6.00%
-25.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IEX aims to bring real-world assets (RWAs) into the digital trading realm through innovative blockchain, NFT, and AI technologies. As the first RWA exchange regulated by top financial regulatory bodies on a public blockchain, IEX combines extensive financial and technological expertise to provide regulated on-chain RWA and digital financial trading solutions. IEX explores and establish technical standards, best practices, and industry guidance for on-chain real-world assets to improve the quality and efficiency of on-chain real-world assets.
