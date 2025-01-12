Infinect Price (INFC)
The live price of Infinect (INFC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.63K USD. INFC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infinect Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 141.59 USD
- Infinect price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the INFC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INFC price information.
During today, the price change of Infinect to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infinect to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infinect to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infinect to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Infinect: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Infinect is a decentralized AI cloud that leverages global resources, spanning from data centers to smartphones. Its objective is to facilitate the development of next-generation digital services applications for the benefit of humanity. Infinect provides website and telegram bot as the DApps to allow people purchase our products. With our DApps, user can choose their needs such as Computing, Graphic Processing and file storage.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INFC to AUD
A$--
|1 INFC to GBP
￡--
|1 INFC to EUR
€--
|1 INFC to USD
$--
|1 INFC to MYR
RM--
|1 INFC to TRY
₺--
|1 INFC to JPY
¥--
|1 INFC to RUB
₽--
|1 INFC to INR
₹--
|1 INFC to IDR
Rp--
|1 INFC to PHP
₱--
|1 INFC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 INFC to BRL
R$--
|1 INFC to CAD
C$--
|1 INFC to BDT
৳--
|1 INFC to NGN
₦--
|1 INFC to UAH
₴--
|1 INFC to VES
Bs--
|1 INFC to PKR
Rs--
|1 INFC to KZT
₸--
|1 INFC to THB
฿--
|1 INFC to TWD
NT$--
|1 INFC to CHF
Fr--
|1 INFC to HKD
HK$--
|1 INFC to MAD
.د.م--