indicaTon Price (ICTN)
The live price of indicaTon (ICTN) today is 0.00227034 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ICTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key indicaTon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.33 USD
- indicaTon price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ICTN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ICTN price information.
During today, the price change of indicaTon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of indicaTon to USD was $ -0.0005351686.
In the past 60 days, the price change of indicaTon to USD was $ -0.0002190678.
In the past 90 days, the price change of indicaTon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005351686
|-23.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002190678
|-9.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of indicaTon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is indicaton (ICTN)? ICTN - it is the utility token using indicaton.io service indicaton.io - is an info aggregator on TON Blockchain. The project is full community driven, token is distributed well. ## How Many ICTN Coins Are There in Circulation? 7065710 - Circulating supply 24257050 - Full supply (after burn) ### Where Can I Buy indicaton (ICTN)? [DeDust](https://dedust.io/swap/TON/ICTN)
