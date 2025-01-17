What is Indian Shiba Inu (INDSHIB)

"Indian Shiba is the fastest growing crypto community in India. By combining the power of memes and charitability, Indian Shiba aims to be the most known and most used cryptocurrency not just in India, but in the world. Indian Shiba token is built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a smart code that makes it safe to invest. Indian Shiba Inu tokens are not aided by the government of India and RBI. The purpose of the project has roots to the medical background, since our founders our from that industry, Indian Shiba aims to provide financial support in healthcare. Indian Shiba's core vision is to organize and support various projects including but not limited to ■ Blood donation camps ■ Eye camps ■ Blood testing ■ Telemedicine ■ Basic healthcare facilities to the underprivileged. The function of Indian Shiba also aims to provide free and better education to the poor community. In the near future, we are planning to work on NFT marketplace, Decentralized exchange and more."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Indian Shiba Inu (INDSHIB) Resource Official Website