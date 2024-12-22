Ignition FBTC Price (FBTC)
The live price of Ignition FBTC (FBTC) today is 97,529 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.16M USD. FBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ignition FBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 961.59K USD
- Ignition FBTC price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 902.07 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FBTC price information.
During today, the price change of Ignition FBTC to USD was $ -28.43278642026.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ignition FBTC to USD was $ -1,055.6538960000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ignition FBTC to USD was $ +45,002.8064700000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ignition FBTC to USD was $ +32,942.50978804735.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -28.43278642026
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -1,055.6538960000
|-1.08%
|60 Days
|$ +45,002.8064700000
|+46.14%
|90 Days
|$ +32,942.50978804735
|+51.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ignition FBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.66%
-0.02%
-4.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ignition — Liberating the Growth Power of Bitcoin Ignition is dedicated to liberating the growth power of Bitcoin, allowing it to thrive across all blockchains. Supported by core contributors Mantle and Antalpha Prime, Ignition is paving the way for a low-friction and interoperable future. It extends Bitcoin’s functionality beyond its traditional role as a store of value, and transforms it into a reliable asset for cross-chain integrations and diverse yield opportunities. FBTC — Earn more yield than ever on your idle Bitcoin Ignition introduces $FBTC, an omnichain Bitcoin asset pegged 1:1 to $BTC, aimed at elevating Bitcoin’s accessibility and utility. As a secure, decentralized, and composable liquid Bitcoin asset with deep liquidity, $FBTC can be used at scale and easily integrated into various yield enhancement strategies like liquidity pooling, collateral, and staking. Under Ignition, $FBTC's growth will be driven by a comprehensive roadmap and strong developer support, ensuring its long-term success and sustainable growth.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FBTC to AUD
A$155,071.11
|1 FBTC to GBP
￡77,047.91
|1 FBTC to EUR
€92,652.55
|1 FBTC to USD
$97,529
|1 FBTC to MYR
RM438,880.5
|1 FBTC to TRY
₺3,432,045.51
|1 FBTC to JPY
¥15,257,436.76
|1 FBTC to RUB
₽10,039,635.26
|1 FBTC to INR
₹8,284,113.26
|1 FBTC to IDR
Rp1,573,048,166.87
|1 FBTC to PHP
₱5,737,631.07
|1 FBTC to EGP
￡E.4,962,275.52
|1 FBTC to BRL
R$592,976.32
|1 FBTC to CAD
C$139,466.47
|1 FBTC to BDT
৳11,606,926.29
|1 FBTC to NGN
₦150,739,847.11
|1 FBTC to UAH
₴4,073,786.33
|1 FBTC to VES
Bs4,973,979
|1 FBTC to PKR
Rs27,037,964.67
|1 FBTC to KZT
₸51,008,642.29
|1 FBTC to THB
฿3,326,714.19
|1 FBTC to TWD
NT$3,182,371.27
|1 FBTC to CHF
Fr86,800.81
|1 FBTC to HKD
HK$757,800.33
|1 FBTC to MAD
.د.م977,240.58