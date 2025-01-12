I like my sootcase Price (SOOTCASE)
The live price of I like my sootcase (SOOTCASE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.82K USD. SOOTCASE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key I like my sootcase Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.43K USD
- I like my sootcase price change within the day is +28.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOOTCASE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOOTCASE price information.
During today, the price change of I like my sootcase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of I like my sootcase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of I like my sootcase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of I like my sootcase to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+28.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of I like my sootcase: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+28.55%
-13.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A video of four year old Barron Trump has begun surfacing across the internet two weeks ago. In that video, Melania and Donald Trump are seen speaking with their son, Barron. At that age, Barron inherited a very cute Slavik accent thanks to his mother, and a snippet of the clip is going viral on social media of Barron saying "I like my sootcase". From everyday individuals, to celebrities, to corporations, everyone is recreating this viral video.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
